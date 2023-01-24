Forspoken action RPG launches on PlayStation 5 and Windows today

Today the highly anticipated launch of the new Forspoken game on Windows and PlayStation 5 takes place, offering gamers an action role-playing game developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix. Forspoken is the debut project for Luminous Productions from a team that the employees that previously helped create Final Fantasy XV. The game was previously known as Project Athia during its development phases and has been specifically created to take advantage of the graphical capabilities of the PlayStation 5. Forspoken will be exclusively available on only the PlayStation 5 console for the next two years.

Forspoken game

“A new Square-Enix game is always cause for celebration and we were really looking forward to Forspoken – but while the final game has much to commend it, we’ve got plenty of issues too. In this detailed review, John breaks down his critique into what works and what doesn’t, summing up with his final impressions having beaten the game.”

Digital Foundry Tech Review

“The protagonist, Frey Holland (Ella Balinska) is a young woman who is transported from New York City to the fantasy world of Athia. She uses magical powers to journey through it and survive in order to find her way home.Athia is under the tyrannical rule of the Tantas, which include Tanta Sila (Janina Gavankar) and Tanta Prave (Pollyanna McIntosh). Other characters include Frey’s sentient bracelet Cuff (Jonathan Cake), the archivist Johedy (Keala Settle), and Auden (Monica Barbaro).”

Forspoken GamingBolt review explains :

“While Forspoken’s story is quite passable, especially when it comes to give you an excuse to explore Athia and take part in fights against epic bosses, its insistence on over-explaining just about every aspect reek of a studio not having enough confidence in the story to stand on its own. Which is a shame, since when it gets going, Forspoken is incredibly unique in some aspects, including its fun, varied combat system. If only the game knew when to shut up and actually let you play, we would be talking about a dark horse contender of the year.”

Source : Sony





