Forspoken PlayStation 5 demo performance analysis

Following on from the recent launch of the new PlayStation 5 demo of the upcoming Forspoken game. The team over at Digital Foundry has wasted no time providing a new video breakdown of the games performance and Ray tracing modes, testing out each for your viewing pleasure. Forspoken is a new action role-playing game currently in development by Luminous Productions to be published by Square Enix. The game will be officially launching next month on January 24, 2023 and provides a single player adventure available to enjoy on both PC and PlayStation 5.

“Get a deeper look at the devastating effects of the Break, a powerful and mysterious force that corrupts everything it touches, including the inhabitants of Athia and the Tantas, the once benevolent matriarchs who now rule the lands as evil and maddened sorceresses. Then, experience the corruption first-hand in the playable demo, available now for PS5.”

“The core engine that powered Final Fantasy 15 gets upgraded and enhanced for Forspoken, which we’ve now had a chance to sample via the recently released demo. So how does the demo shake out overall in terms of its technology? And how do the performance, quality and RT modes differ in both 60Hz and 120Hz configurations? And how does FSR2 work within the game? Oliver Mackenzie has answers.”

“The protagonist, Frey Holland (Ella Balinska) is a young woman who is transported from New York City to the fantasy world of Athia. She uses magical powers to journey through it and survive in order to find her way home.[2][6] Athia is under the tyrannical rule of the Tantas, which include Tanta Sila (Janina Gavankar) and Tanta Prave (Pollyanna McIntosh).[7] Other characters include Frey’s sentient bracelet Cuff (Jonathan Cake), the archivist Johedy (Keala Settle), and Auden (Monica Barbaro)”

Source : Square Enix : Digital Foundry





