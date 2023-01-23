Windows Notepad app receives new tabs feature

Microsoft has this week announced they are rolling out a new update to the Windows 11 Notepad application adding a number of useful features for users to enjoy. The latest update is now available for Windows Insiders to download via the Dev Channel and includes the new and highly anticipated Windows Notepad tabs feature. “Hello Windows Insiders, today we are beginning to roll out an update to Notepad (version 11.2212.33.0) for Windows 11“.

Windows Notepad Tabs

“With this update, we are introducing support for multiple tabs—a top requested feature from the community—where you will be able to create, manage, and organize multiple files in a single Notepad window! You can also continue to work with files across multiple windows by dragging a tab out into its own window, and a new app setting lets you customize whether files open in new tabs or a new window by default.”

“There are also new keyboard shortcut keys to support managing tabs as well as some improvements to managing unsaved files, like automatically generating the file name/tab title based on content and a refreshed unsaved changes indicator. We are aware of a couple of issues that may impact your experience with this preview. Some users might encounter issues with certain keyboard shortcuts, and we will also continue to optimize performance to ensure Notepad continues to meet our high standards of performance, reliability, and compatibility.”

To download the latest Windows Notepad tabs enabled version of the application jump over to the official Windows Insider Blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft





