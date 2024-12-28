12 new 3D Printing Innovations at FORMNEXT 2024

Formnext 2024 brought together global leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to showcase the latest advancements in 3D printing. The event served as a platform for unveiling innovative technologies in hardware, materials, and processes, with a focus on improving efficiency, accessibility, and customization for both industrial and consumer applications. Industry leaders such as Prusa, Würth, and AIM3D introduced innovative solutions that promise to reshape the future of additive manufacturing.

Prusa CORE One: Redefining CoreXY Printing

Prusa introduced the CORE One, a CoreXY printer that combines a fully enclosed design with a remarkable print height of 270mm. Equipped with the advanced Nextruder system, a custom nozzle, and active temperature control, the CORE One emphasizes precision and reliability. It supports multi-color printing through the MMU system and is available as both a kit and an upgrade for MK4 users. Designed with repairability and data security in mind, the printer ensures longevity and user control, making it a versatile solution for professionals and hobbyists alike.

Würth’s ORSY-MAT: Smarter Material Management

Würth unveiled the ORSY-MAT vending system, an automated material storage solution designed to streamline workflows. This self-refilling system continuously monitors inventory levels and automatically reorders supplies, reducing downtime and making sure uninterrupted operations. Ideal for high-demand environments, the ORSY-MAT enhances efficiency and simplifies material management, making it a valuable tool for industries requiring consistent supply chains.

AIM3D’s VOXELFILL: Bridging Additive and Injection Molding

AIM3D showcased VOXELFILL, a technology that injects plastic into the infill of 3D prints to achieve near-injection molding strength. This innovation bridges the gap between additive manufacturing and traditional molding techniques, offering a solution that is both versatile and robust. While VOXELFILL has sparked discussions over potential patent overlaps with prior research, its potential to transform manufacturing processes for both professional and consumer-grade applications is undeniable.

5-Axis Printing: Unlocking Complex Geometries

A modified Prusa MK3 demonstrated the possibilities of 5-axis printing, featuring a tiltable and rotatable table. This setup enables non-planar printing, reducing the need for support structures, improving part strength, and enhancing surface finishes. By adapting toolpath generation from Autodesk Fusion’s Directed Energy Deposition (DED) module, this innovation highlights the potential for advanced manufacturing techniques that can produce complex geometries with greater efficiency.

Fiberthree’s Conductive Filaments: A Leap for Electronics

Fiberthree introduced ESD filaments with consistent conductivity across all axes, addressing the growing demand for materials in electronics applications. The company is also developing a silver-loaded filament capable of creating functional circuits, paving the way for integrated electronic components in 3D-printed parts. These advancements represent a significant step forward in combining additive manufacturing with electronics, allowing new possibilities for smart devices and components.

Fraunhofer IWU’s Wire Embedding Technology

Fraunhofer IWU revealed a innovative printhead capable of embedding wires, fibers, or tubes directly into 3D prints. This technology allows for the integration of electronics and structural reinforcements within printed components, opening up new possibilities for creating functional and durable designs. By embedding these elements during the printing process, manufacturers can achieve greater efficiency and design flexibility, particularly in industries requiring complex, multi-functional parts.

Custom-Fitted Insoles: Personalized Manufacturing in Action

Schubert Additive demonstrated a workflow for producing custom-fitted insoles using 3D scanning and printing. This on-demand manufacturing process enables customers to receive personalized insoles directly in-store, showcasing the potential for localized and tailored production in retail environments. By combining precision scanning with additive manufacturing, this approach highlights the growing trend of personalized consumer products.

Ratrig’s Disrupt Engineering: Affordable Industrial Solutions

Ratrig’s Disrupt Engineering brand introduced high-performance 3D printers designed for business applications. These printers combine reliability and affordability, offering advanced components that meet industrial needs without inflating costs. By focusing on cost-effective solutions, Ratrig is making industrial-grade 3D printing accessible to a broader range of businesses, fostering innovation across multiple sectors.

Bambu Lab’s Maker Kits: Fostering Creativity

Bambu Lab showcased its maker hardware kits, designed to empower creativity among both hobbyists and professionals. These kits enable users to create custom projects, such as RC vehicles, blending functionality with imagination. By providing tools that encourage experimentation and innovation, Bambu Lab is driving the growth of the maker community and expanding the possibilities of personalized manufacturing.

Advancements in 3D Scanning Technology

Creality and Revopoint introduced new 3D scanners with enhanced capabilities. Creality’s RaptorX features improved laser line scanning for greater precision, while Revopoint’s MetroX offers a cost-effective alternative with room for refinement. These advancements highlight the increasing accessibility of precision scanning technology, allowing its use in a wide range of applications, from industrial design to consumer products.

Localized Manufacturing: The Future of On-Demand Production

Siemens presented solutions for localized manufacturing, emphasizing the role of 3D printing in on-demand, personalized production. By reducing reliance on centralized supply chains, this approach allows businesses to respond quickly to customer needs while minimizing logistical challenges. Localized manufacturing represents a shift toward flexibility and efficiency, particularly in industries where customization and rapid production are critical.

Key Trends Shaping the Industry

Formnext 2024 highlighted several key trends shaping the future of 3D printing. European manufacturers are increasingly focusing on consumer-grade and maker-friendly innovations to compete with Chinese counterparts. Meanwhile, advancements in software and hardware are making 3D printing more accessible and efficient, catering to a diverse range of users and industries. These trends underscore the industry’s commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering collaboration across global markets.

