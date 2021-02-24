Longer FDM LK5 PRO open source 3D printer $329

If you are looking to purchase your very first 3D printer or upgrade your existing machine, the open source Longer FDM LK5 PRO is definitely worth researching further and is priced at just $329. Offering a large build volume measuring 300 x 300 x 400 mm or 11.8 x 11.8 x 15.75 inches and a wealth of features for a very low price. Longer have been building 3D printers the many years and specialise in both FDM – 3D printed filaments printers and SLA resin 3D printers which are excellent for smaller highly detailed designs such as jewellery and similar.

The Longer FDM LK5 PRO 3D printer uses reels of 1.75 mm 3D printing filament and features a 4.3 touchscreen colour display, enabling you to easily navigate your way through its features and menus. Together with a heated glass bed allowing excellent adhesion during printing and easy removal of your designs once the glass bed has cooled after printing is complete.

The Longer FDM LK5 PRO printer is supplied as a kit and takes approximately 30 minutes to build, with the box containing all the tools, parts and software required to start printing from either Microsoft Windows or Apple Mac systems depending on your preference.

Thanks to its strong triangular design the 3D printer is very stable and the print head and axis motors are quiet during operation. Thanks to the printer being open source, Longer allows users to make alterations, tweaks to the printer and software to suit their requirements and workflow and a community of Longer users are on hand to help push your 3D printing to the next level.

Features of the Longer FDM LK5 PRO open source 3D printer include:

– 90% Pre-assembled with Stable Triangular Structure – LK5 Pro 3d printer is 90% Pre-assembled, help you save 50% of precious time. Larger build size of 300 x 300 x 400mm plus the reinforced design of diagonal rods form a stable triangular structure, which can effectively reduce vibration and achieve more stable printing.

– Upgraded Lattice Glass Print Bed – Unlike old printing hotbed, LK5 Pro uses lattice glass plate, which has a microporous structure, which not only makes the model easier to disassemble but also makes the hotbed flatter, provide better printing effection.

– High-temperature Resistant Teflon Tube – LK5 Pro 3d printer’s teflon tube can withstand high temperature which up to 280℃ (others printers are 250 ℃ in normal), is not easy to soften, and is easier to feed filaments during printing which helps to improve the printing quality and reduce nozzle clogging.

– 4.3inch Full Color Touch Screen – The 3d printer with a 4.3inch full-color touch screen, you can say goodbye to the era of manual knobs and dot-matrix display. Optimized UI interface, easy operation, you can view real-time printing information on the screen. And also larger touch size than other printers of 2.8inch.

– Silent and Open source Motherboard – Backed by TMC2208 ultra-silent driver, it demonstrates firm properties as well as reduces noise. With open-source firmware, you can try your fantastic ideas on LK5 Pro by changing the C code. BL touch installation is also provided (not included in the package). All products Provide After Sale Quality Assurance!

For more information on the open source 3D printer and unboxing check out our Longer FDM LK5 PRO open source 3D printer review

Source : Longer

