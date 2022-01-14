Rocket the world’s fastest top-down resin 3D printer from $699

3D printing intricate designs can take quite some time on both a resin or filament 3D printer, however Hitry has created the world’s fastest top-down resin 3D printer aptly named the Rocket 1. Launched via Kickstarter the project is now entering its final week and has already raised over $800,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 8 days remaining. The Rocket 1 3D printer has a printing speed of 380mm/h and an axis resolution of 35μm XY and 1μm in the Z-axis, offering high resolution printing at an affordable price.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $699 or £510 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With its incredible speed and high resolution Digital continuous liquid forming (DCLF ) technology, the HITRY Rocket 1 ushers in a new era of 3D printing, bringing powerful, user-friendly, quality printing options for education, industry, and creativity. Rocket 1 is not only fast, it also prints with outstanding accuracy. With 0.035mm XY resolution and 0.001mm Z-axis resolution, Rocket 1 prints every pixel quickly and accurately, and the surface finish is exceptionally smooth and perfect.”

If the Rocket 1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Rocket 1 resin 3D printer project watch the promotional video below.

“Slow, frustrating processing times seem to be an inherent and unavoidable characteristic of today’s 3D printers. But now, Rocket 1 arrives as the new game-changer. Today, we proudly present the fastest consumer resin 3D printer in the world – Rocket 1, which is able to print at an unprecedented 380mm/h. You don’t need to spend hours or days waiting anymore. With Rocket 1 you can have your designs completed within minutes.”

“This professional level accuracy is perfect for science research, prototypes, and other industrial applications. Rocket 1 is capable of printing complex model structures with inner pores of 0.2mm and smooth surface through which fluids and gases are free to flow.”

