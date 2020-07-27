PrintHero large 4K SLA 3D Printer hits Kickstarter from $999

Makers, developers and hobbyists searching for a large high-resolution SLA 3D printer, may be interested in the PrintHero, launched via Kickstarter this month and now available to back from just $999. The large format 3D printer offers a print volume of 293 mm x 165 mm x 400 mm and is capable of providing high resolution prints at fast printing speeds. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the PrintHero 3D printer.

PrintHero is equipped with a 13.3” Industrial LCD Screen with offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixel, and its 76μm XY and 10μm Z resolution lets you obtain ultra-fine print quality with more detail and dimensional accuracy.

“Getting creative with 3D printers is amazing but it’s not easy to print large, complex 3D models with typical 3D printers. Many of them cannot support the demands of high quality, large scale prints. Prints such as these require special printers that are expensive, fragile and not easy to operate and maintain. So we created PrintHero, an industrial level 4K SLA 3D Printer for large-scale Prints. It includes special features such as extra-large print volume, 4K high resolution, and premium build quality that makes 3D printing efficient and easy for anyone!”

“The printing speed of PrintHero is up to 30mm/h. It enables handling of high-volume print jobs faster, drastically reducing necessary work hours. Packed with a 3kg resin volume, PrintHero can be printed continually, bring out the maximum of the creativity without adding resins many times. Thanks to extra-large build volume, PrintHero is able to complete 34 pieces of standard dental model within 2hours at one-time, drastically boosting the printing efficiency.”

Source : Kickstarter

