3Doodler Pro+ 3D printing pen launches from $250

3D printing pen manufacturer 3Doodler is announce the launch of their new 3Doodler PRO+ Pen which is now available to purchase price to $250. The latest addition to their 3D printing pen range is now capable of extruding continuously for 30 minutes, after which will need to stop for a cool down for two minutes before printing can resume. Previous versions such as the Create+3D printing pen could only continuously print for 10 minutes before needing to cool down for a and 20 seconds. Other differences include a 15 minute idle time before the panel set off. Previously this was just five minutes on the Create+. Watch the video below to learn more about the companies most advanced 3D printing pen to date.

“Professional-grade 3D printing pen for creative professionals. Engineered for architects, artists, designers and engineers to test concepts, prototype and quickly illustrate in 3D. Our non-toxic ABS, FLEXY, NYLON, PLA & WOOD filaments are made in the USA, UK and Spain, and undergo some of the most extensive quality and safety tests to provide customers with the highest quality product possible.”

“The 3D printing pen features a smaller, more ergonomic design, a robust dual-drive system, precise digital controls for temperature and speed, and a completely removable magnetic panel to effortlessly access the internal workings of the pen. The PRO+ includes a user guide with sample projects and skill development tips, six packs of material, namely wood, nylon, and metal, a mini DoodlePad, a Nozzle Set, and a complete set of international adaptors so you can create PRO-level Doodles from anywhere in the world. The possibilities are endless.”

Source : 3Doodler

