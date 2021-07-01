Forever Wires modular sunglasses made from plants

Team Wires based in London has created a new range of modular sunglasses called Forever Wires which have been designed to last a lifetime. The modular eyewear system allows you to quickly remove the rims and change the glasses style to suit your outfit, event or holiday. This means you only need one Wire which is the basis of the glasses and handmade in Italy with patented invisible hinge technology, enabling it to fits with multiple types of rims.

The design of the sunglasses is sustainable and offers a chance to own zero waste sunglasses thanks to a bio-based material based on rapeseed oil which is used to create the unique designs combined with stainless steel wire which has been handcrafted in Italy. No screws are used in the hinges and the rims are 3D printed with PA 11 a nylon polymer made predominantly from Castor oil harvested from castor beans. While the lenses are constructed from the castor oil plant and manufactured with biomass energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in comparison to traditional polycarbonate lenses.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $124 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Forever Wires campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Forever Wires environmentally friendly eyewear project play the promotional video below.

“In fashion it’s now possible to rent, repair, patch and swap clothes …. But what about eyewear? BILLIONS of pairs of glasses are made every year and MILLIONS thrown away. Wouldn’t it be great to be playful, and change your style, without hitting the Earth – or your bank balance – hard? And if your lens gets scratched or damaged, you don’t need to throw your glasses away. You can simply pull off the damaged rim – place it in the recycling bin – and order a replacement. We offer sunglasses lenses (100% protection against UVA/UVA and UVC rays) and clear lenses without prescription. You can bring your frame to your local optician for prescription lenses. Our groove supports up to 2mm thick PA lenses (nylon).”

“We love fashion, design and good eyewear, yet there is growing awareness of the perils of fast fashion. We strive to make the most sustainable, durable and beautiful products we can. We use bio materials for our rims and lenses – made from castor plants and rapeseed oil, and we work with local suppliers, using fair labour standards.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the environmentally friendly eyewear, jump over to the official Forever Wires modular sunglasses crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals