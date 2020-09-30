Foregone launches on PC, Switch , Xbox and PS4 next month

Foregone the “fast and fluid 2D action RPG platformer” packed with “legendary loot and stunning pixel art” is now available to preorder and pre-download on the Xbox platform and will be exiting PC early access next month. The indie Foregone game developed and published by Big Blue Bubble, will be officially launching on the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 13th 2020.

“Years after a devastating war, the city of Calagan is once again besieged by an all-corrupting force known as the Harrow. As the city’s strongest super-soldier, it’s up to you to investigate the Harrow’s origins and prevent its reanimated minions from destroying your home. But the Harrow isn’t just reviving the dead – it’s dredging up memories better left forgotten.”

“Foregone is a fast and fluid 2D action-platformer packed with legendary loot and stunning pixel art. Collect an arsenal of powerful weapons and upgradeable skills, then use them to shoot and slash your way through hand-crafted pixel environments hiding a treasure trove of secrets. Unravel a compelling story of regret and conspiracy as you slice your way through hordes of enemies and carry out your mission to save Calagan from total annihilation.”

• Satisfying hybrid of action-platformer and looter• Narrative-driven gameplay

• Collect an arsenal of legendary weapons

• Challenging enemies and intense boss fights

• Branching skill tree with customizable abilities

• Fluid 3D-to-2D pixel art & animation

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

