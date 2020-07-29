Ford talks delivery schedule for the all-new Bronco

Ford is shedding a little detail on when those who have reserved the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco might receive their vehicles. The automaker is saying that anyone who was on the fence about ordering a Bronco and hasn’t placed a reservation will likely be waiting until 2022 to get one.

Ford has said that the first Bronco deliveries will happen in the spring of 2021. Both the two-door and four-door Bronco models may begin delivery next spring, but the smaller Bronco Sport is on track for deliveries to start later this year. The first 2021 Bronco models were expected to happen in April, but reports indicate that those deliveries have slipped to June according to some reports.

Ford still maintains that deliveries will start in the spring of 2021. Those who have reserved the vehicles will be able to convert their $100 reservation into an order for a specific model and trim starting in December. Buyers will have to work with a local dealership to place the order. You can bet there will be substantial markups at dealerships on the Bronco.

via Car & Driver

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals