Ford Supervan 4.2 headed to Pikes Peak

Ford has announced that it will be heading to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its electric Ford Supervan 4.2, this new EV has been specially designed to take on the hill climb and it looks very impressive from the photos.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is 14,115 feet above sea level, has 156 turns, and is 4,725 feet, you can see more details about this new electric vehicle from ford below.

With a history dating back to a Ford Model T in the inaugural race in 1916, Ford vehicles have consistently left their mark on the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. This year, motorsports legend Romain Dumas will take the wheel of SuperVan 4.2 in his eighth appearance at the event, with his vast experience and exceptional skill set making him the perfect choice to continue Ford’s rich tradition at America’s most renowned mountain race.

Ford Performance and the experts at STARD Advanced Research and Development joined forces once again to create SuperVan 4.2 specifically designed to conquer America’s mountain and showcase the extreme limits of electric power. As the automotive industry charges forward into an electrified future, SuperVan 4.2 takes center stage, demonstrating the immense potential of electric vehicles in motorsports. With its revised aerodynamics and specific hill climb powertrain, the SuperVan 4.2 is set to electrify the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

You can find out more details about the new Ford Supervan 4.2over at Ford at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing how the vehicle performs at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Source Ford



