Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally appears at Goodwood

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally has been shown off at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and the car is expected to go into production later this year, Ford has not revealed any performance figures for the car as yet.

For the first time in its nearly six-decade history, Ford is taking Mustang where it never has gone before – where the tarmac ends and the dirt road begins – with the rally-inspired electric Ford Mustang Mach-E® Rally. 1

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, enthusiasts and onlookers will get a look at the first rally-inspired electric SUV from Ford as it charges up the hill driven by Ott Tänak, current driver of the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 entry and former World Rally champion.

“Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path,” said Darren Palmer, Vice President, Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model e.

You can find out more details about the new Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally over at Ford at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out some details about the car’s performance.

Source Ford



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals