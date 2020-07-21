Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 is a one-off prototype

Ford has unveiled an exciting prototype racing car that is based on the coming Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. The one-off creation is called the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 and is a collaboration with RTR Vehicles. Ford says the intention is to demonstrate the performance possibilities of electric propulsion.

The 1400 in the name of the unique vehicle signifies the 1400 peak horsepower that the electric powertrain creates. One look at the vehicle, and it’s easy to see all of the effort put into aerodynamics. Ford says that the vehicle creates over 2300 pounds of downforce at 160 mph.

The powertrain uses seven electric motors and an ultra-high-performance battery. The chassis and powertrain was designed to work for a multitude of setups, offering a variety of capabilities for the vehicle. We hope to see Ken Block behind the wheel of this vehicle in a future gymkhana video.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals