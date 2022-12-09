Ford Heritage Vault shows off some iconic cars

Ford has unlocked its Ford Heritage Vault in the UK which details some of the carmaker’s most iconic models, the Vault is now available for everyone to use.

Fors has released around 1,600 new photos and brochures from its Heritage Vault, and you can now search for details on many of the models made and released by Ford in the UK.

Ford created the Heritage Vault (https://fordheritagevault.com) for journalists and car enthusiasts, making it easy to discover the company’s rich heritage from anywhere in the world. The searchable artifacts are downloadable for personal use, free of charge, for the first time as one of the auto industry’s most comprehensive online databases.

Throughout 2022, Ford has made almost 10,000 curated Ford and Lincoln photographs and product brochures from the first century of the company’s history available to the public online for the first time – and the site is currently seeing around 3,000 downloads per day.

“We’re opening up in a way we’ve never done before,” said Ted Ryan, Ford archive and heritage brand manager. “Making our archives accessible for everyone online is a real passion project for me and the team. Looking back through Ford’s history not only helps to educate, but can serve as inspiration as we accelerate our transformation into an all-electric and software-driven vehicle company.”

You can find out more information about the new models added to the Ford Heritage Vault over at the Ford website at the link below.

