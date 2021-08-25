Ford Focus ST Edition unveield

Ford has unveiled a new versions of their Focus with some unique styling and features, the Ford Focus ST Edition.

The new Ford Focus ST Edition comes with an exclusive Azura Blue paint job and a range of black styling, it also comes with part leather Recaro seats and more.

The Focus ST Edition is available to order in selected European markets, including the UK priced from £35,785. The most dynamic version yet of the fourth generation Focus ST offers true driving enthusiasts the opportunity to tailor the driving dynamics to their personal preference using a Ford Performance-tuned adjustable coilover suspension system.

Cornering responses and driving dynamics are further enhanced with standard flow-formed alloy wheels that reduce unsprung weight, and Sports Technologies including a hydraulically-activated electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) and selectable Drive Modes, including Track Mode, contributing to an even more rewarding and confident Focus ST driving experience.

Ford Performance has developed the Focus ST Edition exclusively in five-door hatchback body style to ensure the lowest possible weight for optimised control and precision, and with the 2.3‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission, 1 for maximum driver engagement.

You can find out more details about the new Ford Focus over at Ford at the link below, the car comes with a range of engine options.

Source Ford

