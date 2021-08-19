Ford Performance Racing School reveals its Explorer ST

Automaker Ford runs a Ford Performance Racing School that buyers of certain vehicles get to enjoy. Some aspects of the racing school are also open to the paying public. The school is getting a new, specially modified version of the Explorer ST that will be revealed for the first time on August 21, 2021. The reveal will happen at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

The track-ready vehicle seats four people and will be displayed in the Ford Performance Racing School display in the middle of Mustang Ally. Ford Performance says the vehicle is based on experience it gained with the school program offered to Explore ST and Edge ST owners exclusively.

The goal of the vehicle was to take the capable platform and increase its performance, turning it into a track vehicle that can thrill four people. The vehicle will see a lot of track time starting shortly after the Dream Cruise is over. In addition, the vehicle features lots of safety updates included a full safety cage and four racing seats.

