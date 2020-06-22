Ford Focus EcoBoost Hybrid launched in Europe

Ford is launching a hybrid version of their Focus in Europe, the Ford Focus EcoBoost Hybrid, the car comes with a 48 volt mild hybrid system and a 1.0 litre petrol engine.

This gives the car 155 PS, there will also be another model with a 125 PS power option, you can see more details below.

The 155 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid Focus delivers more than twice the power density of a 145 PS 2.0‑litre petrol engine available for Focus just 10 years ago, but with a 45 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency (NEDC).

Also available in 125 PS power output, Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models replace the 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine’s standard alternator with a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG), enabling recovery of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

You can find out more information about the new Ford Focus EcoBoost Hybrid over at Ford at the link below.

Source Ford

