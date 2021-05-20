Ford F-150 Lightning pickup gets official

When it comes to trucks in the United States, they are extremely popular, and the most popular of all is the Ford F-150. Yesterday Ford unveiled a new generation of fully electric F-150 available in three trim levels. Trim levels include the Lightning Platinum, Lariat, and XLT. All trim levels will be available starting in the spring of 2022.

All versions of the F-150 Lightning pickup deliver 563 horsepower and 775 pound-foot of torque. Ford says that’s the most torque an F-150 has ever produced. The truck has several interesting features and includes dual in-board motors standard 4 x 4. The lightning can take on off-road terrain and a maximum of 2000 pounds of payload while towing up to 10,000 pounds.

Ford’s commercial-oriented entry model starts at $39,974 before federal or state tax credits. The XLT version starts at $52,974 before any credits. With so much electric power under the hood, the truck can reach 60 mph in the mid-4-second range when fitted with the extended-range battery. Like most modern trucks, the interior is equipped with lots of technology and has available technology to send power from the truck batteries to a home or other device when needed. Ford is targeting an EPA estimated range of 230 miles per charge for the standard-range battery and up to 300 miles per charge for the extended-range version.

