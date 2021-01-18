Ford delays Mustang Mach-E deliveries for quality checks

Ford delivered only a few of its anticipated Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles during 2020, with the bulk of deliveries expected to share. A new report has surfaced that Ford is delaying deliveries of some Mach-E electric SUVs to perform additional quality checks.

A Ford spokesperson said that the quality checks were part of the automaker’s commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles. The checks are being performed on “several hundred” of the new EVs built before dealer shipments started last month. Ford has offered no insight into exactly what the quality checks are looking for or if there’s a problem with the electric vehicles.

Ford says that it is working to expedite delivery of the vehicles and that it hopes customers receive them ahead of target dates, assuming there are no pandemic related transportation delays. Some who ordered the EV report Ford has notified them that their vehicles are delayed by more than a month.

