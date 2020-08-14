Geeky Gadgets

Ford celebrates the 55th birthday of the Bronco

By

Ford is celebrating the 55th birthday of the iconic SUV known as the Bronco. The celebration includes the unveiling of several adventure-inspired Bronco concepts built on the two and four-door Bronco and the Bronco Sport. A couple of the concepts are made specifically for offering, while others are designed for more specialized purposes.

The coolest is the Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig featuring a winch and other items to make it very capable off-road. Ford also confirmed that Austin, Texas, will be the first location for its Off-Rodeo. That event will allow Bronco and Bronco Sport Badlands owners to learn to drive their vehicles in off-road situations.

Ford is also returning to the Baja 1000 this fall, using a Bronco R racing truck built on the four-door Bronco chassis. It will be powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission and transfer case.

Filed Under: Auto News

