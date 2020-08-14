Ford celebrates the 55th birthday of the Bronco

Ford is celebrating the 55th birthday of the iconic SUV known as the Bronco. The celebration includes the unveiling of several adventure-inspired Bronco concepts built on the two and four-door Bronco and the Bronco Sport. A couple of the concepts are made specifically for offering, while others are designed for more specialized purposes.

The coolest is the Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig featuring a winch and other items to make it very capable off-road. Ford also confirmed that Austin, Texas, will be the first location for its Off-Rodeo. That event will allow Bronco and Bronco Sport Badlands owners to learn to drive their vehicles in off-road situations.

Ford is also returning to the Baja 1000 this fall, using a Bronco R racing truck built on the four-door Bronco chassis. It will be powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission and transfer case.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals