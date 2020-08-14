Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch rolled out to fix issues

PC gamers who purchased the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port at launch, will be pleased to know that its developers Guerrilla have released an initial patch to help correct number of gameplay issues still within the game even after launch.

“We’re very grateful for all the reports and posts from our players so far! Some issues still need more investigation and testing, so our team is hard at work on the next patch which will go live next week,” Guerrilla said.

If you’d like to know more about the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port and some of the issues that are currently being corrected check out the overview created by the team at Digital Foundry called the highly anticipated PC port, “deeply disappointing… a stunning game marred by a range of technical problems”.

Let’s hope that the latest patch will correct many of the worst issues being experienced by PC gamers. Previously Horizon Zero Dawn was an exclusive PlayStation 4 game and has been ported to the PC. Patch 1.01 rolled out by Guerrilla will now hopefully fix a number of issues, but unfortunately not all.

Source :DF

