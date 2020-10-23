Ford Bronco configurator goes live

It’s a lot of fun for many car guys and gals to head over to the configuration websites for various automobiles and build your dream car. Ford has announced the build-and-price configurator for the all-new Bronco SUV is now live. Ford says the over 190,000 reservation holders will be able to see the full collection of colors and options to build their dream vehicle.

The configurator works for both the Bronco two-door and four-door, as well as the Bronco Sport. Ford is proud of its paint options with multiple colors, including some traditional shades and throwback colors meant to remind of the first-generation Bronco from the mid-60s.

The configurator does offer pricing on all currently available options and models. The base Bronco four-door starts at $33,200, with the two-door starting at $28,500. Models go up from there, with the most expensive being the Wildtrak 4-door at $49,475. The highly anticipated Sasquatch Package is available on all trims and standard on some of the high-end models. It adds nearly $5000 to the sticker price.

