Ford announces new Cyber Orange Metallic color for the Mustang Mach-E GT

One of the most anticipated new vehicles that Ford has announced in a long time is the Mustang Mach-E. The ride is the first high-profile electric vehicle the automaker has offered and is expected to launch in some versions early next year. Ford has announced a new color for the Mustang Mach-E GT that fans wanting to stand out from the crowd may be interested in.

The color is called Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and it’s described as a “bold, eye-catching premium exterior color.” Debates about if the Mach-E is a true Mustang aside, orange has been an iconic color for the Ford Mustang going back to the first generation in the ’60s. Another color joining the pallet is called Dark Matter Gray.

Both the orange and gray colors will join the color options for the GT version of the electric vehicle expected to be delivered in late summer 2021. Other Mach-E GT colors available include Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, and Space White.

