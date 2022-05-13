Home cooks and chefs looking for a quicker, more effective way to prepare food on countertops may be interested in TheOnlyBowl. A unique food preparation station that allows you to save time and create less mess when preparing your food. Consisting of ergonomic bowls, situated round a central chopping board TheOnlyBowl is now available via Kickstarter. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates).

“One night in the locked-down summer of 2020, after making a simple dinner of breaded chicken cutlets and sauteed veggies, I looked at my kitchen counter and was shocked by what I saw: multiple cutting boards, various bowls, plates and cups, and a mess of droppings on my countertops between it all. I knew there had to be a better, more efficient way to put this kind of everyday meal together.

On a whim, I placed a small cutting board into the center of a large shallow pasta bowl, chopped some ingredients, and pushed them over the edge into the surrounding bowl. I wondered if it might be possible to create a meal prep workstation within a bowl, to contain the prep process and reduce the number of individual bowls and kitchen tools required. I called a friend who cooks every night to talk about the idea, and she liked it a lot. And off we went… “

If the TheOnlyBowl crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the TheOnlyBowl food preparation station project checkout the promotional video below.

“After building multiple revisions into the second prototype – and completing another round of use-testing, we felt TheOnlyBowl had found the right balance of size, weight, functionality and versatility to bring it to market. Big enough to prep jobs large and small, light enough for handling and serving, and compact enough for your dishwasher and cupboard. Early reviews have been very strong – the cutting board plays big for it’s 6″ x 9″ size, the work pods allow space for prepping meals for 2-4 people, and the stackable/nest-able pieces make it easy to clean and store.”

“Using TheOnlyBowl is really a new and different way to prep and cook. Since you won’t need to hold anything on your cutting board, your prep will take on a new flow. Initially, it takes a little planning/experimentation to determine how it works best for you, but you’ll get the hang of it – and see the dramatic benefits – in no time. The versatility of TheOnlyBowl is a key aspect of its unique design – originally conceived for meal prep we quickly imagined how, removing the silicone divider, it could switch to salad prep on the fly – and this “open” mode could also be useful for prepping “one-bowl” dishes like meatballs, chicken/pasta salads, etc. “

