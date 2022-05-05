iChessOne folding wooden electronic chess set with Staunton pieces

If you enjoy playing chess you may be interested in a new full-size tournament electronic chessboard that can be folded for portability. The iChessOne is a wooden foldable chessboard complete with Staunton 5 chess pieces which have been modified to transform them into an electronic chess set. Designed to be used with online services such as Lichess the companion application allows you to play with others remotely wherever they may be located in the world.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $432 or £320 (depending on current exchange rates). features of the electronic chess set include :

Portable – dedicated contactless data transmitters enable signal transmission between the two halves and assembly of the chessboard

– dedicated contactless data transmitters enable signal transmission between the two halves and assembly of the chessboard Light indicators – LEDs let you know when to start, where to move opponent’s pieces as well as inform you about an incorrect movement

– LEDs let you know when to start, where to move opponent’s pieces as well as inform you about an incorrect movement Pieces recognition – smart RFID sensors recognize all the pieces on the board

– smart RFID sensors recognize all the pieces on the board Bluetooth LE – low power consumption wireless connection of your chessboard to our app

– low power consumption wireless connection of your chessboard to our app Classic wooden chess board – for fans of naturalness, it is a traditional foldable wooden tournament chessboard with electronic features

– for fans of naturalness, it is a traditional foldable wooden tournament chessboard with electronic features Tournament size – tournament size chessboard with Staunton 5 pieces, which is officially approved by the International Chess Federation

– tournament size chessboard with Staunton 5 pieces, which is officially approved by the International Chess Federation Magnetic connector – allows you to connect power source (i.e., power bank) to the chessboard

– allows you to connect power source (i.e., power bank) to the chessboard Dedicated application – enables integration with global chess platforms like lichess.org and the analysis of games played

– enables integration with global chess platforms like lichess.org and the analysis of games played All in one – all components: 34 pieces (with two extra queens), USB cable, mobile phone stand and a pen are inside the chessboard, which makes it an elegant wooden case easy to transport

“Online chess is definitely convenient, but it changes perception, so it’s even more likely to make mistakes, especially in traditional chess tournaments. Additionally, playing on a phone or a computer, doesn’t give you the beauty and luxury of this amazing game. That’s why the iChessOne has appeared! Our exclusive set includes the world-famous Staunton 5 chess pieces, converted to be electronic. All of this makes the iChessOne intuitive and responsive. You can expect an enjoyable game of chess! iChessOne includes the LED indicators, thanks to which you can focus on the game instead of following board visualization on the flat screen.”

Folding wooden electronic chess set

Assuming that the iChessOne funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the iChessOne folding chess board project watch the promotional video below.

“We provide a simplified way of organizing your pieces. The set includes 32 standard pieces and 2 additional queens for the pawn promotion. A specially designed insert allows you to store all the elements inside the board: 34 pieces, USB cable, mobile phone stand and a pen. For your convenience, it is perfectly nested, so you don’t need an additional box or bag to store the pieces. All elements are stored inside the chessboard, which creates an elegant wooden case.”

“You don’t need any external device like a computer or dedicated controller to connect, install or start to play. All you need is the iChessOne set, your mobile phone (with our app) and a power source (eg. power bank). Easy, quick, and portable. Under 3 seconds, and you are ready to play!

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the folding chess board, jump over to the official iChessOne crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

