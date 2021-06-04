New Satechi folding iPad stand and hub launched



Gadget accessory maker Satechi has this week introduced a new addition to their range of iPad stands in the form of the Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub designed specifically for Apples iPad Pro tablet. The iPad stand is now available to purchase priced at $100 and features a USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), USB-A data, 4K HDMI (up to 60Hz), micro/SD card readers, and audio jack port, to transform your iPad Pro into a fully functional workstation, wherever you are, says Satechi. Check out the promotional video below to learn more with a quick overview of its design, style, form and function.

“Push the boundaries of a traditional setup with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro, combining all the capabilities of a desktop with the convenience of a tablet. Designed for Apple iPad Pro (2018 & newer), the stand features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – for easy access to peripherals while elevating your iPad Pro. With its convenient foldable design and modern aluminum finish, the stand is perfect for wherever you work – no desktop required.”

Source : Satechi

