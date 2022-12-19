Zectron folding electric bike with 150 mile range

Zectron is a new electric bike launched by a Indiegogo last month that has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 300 backers with still eight days remaining on its campaign. The unique folding electric bike has enough power to take you 150 miles and features a removable battery, GPS, maximum payload of £297 and all-terrain tyres and frame. Early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $1350 or £1146 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Meet Zectron, the dream electric bike that ensures good looks, functionality, and safety. It has a futuristic uni-body design, an ultimate long range of up to 150 miles per charge, maximum comfort suspension for the best riding experience on all kinds of terrains, and an anti-theft system that keeps your ride safe with you.”

“Zectron brings the electric bike that’s futuristic from inside out to the present. We created a bike that doesn’t just look futuristic and tech savvy, but also has the interior technology that matches its exterior. We designed with a heavy emphasis to not just ride for a long range but comfortably too. “

Folding electric bike

If the Zectron campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Zectron folding electric bike project check out the promotional video below.

“Zectron is not just another electric bike. Designed with riders in mind, our team has worked hard to develop an electric bike that riders have been dreaming of, with the designs and technology that the industry have yet to see.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the folding electric bike, jump over to the official Zectron crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





