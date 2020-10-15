AquaNaut folding boat hits Kickstarter

AquaNaut is a four person folding boat especially designed-for-electric propulsion offer owners safety, stability and efficiency like none other say its creators. The AquaNaut has been under development for over 5 years and is now available via crowd funding. Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $2799 or £2164, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the AquaNaut Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the AquaNaut project play the promotional video below.

“A 4-person folding boat especially designed-for-electric. Safety, stability & efficiency like none other. Go anywhere. Store anywhere”

“After 5 years, I’m really confident in a bunch of things – durability, reliability, no leaks, etc, etc. Partnering with a company that already has 40 years in boat building, and specifically flexible materials & underwater seams, minimizes most product performance risk.”

AquaNau is an innovative twin-hull folding boat. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official AquaNaut crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

