FLSUN Black Friday Sale : Save Up to 50% with Unbeatable Deals!

The highly anticipated Black Friday sale is here, and FLSUN is offering amazing discounts on their top-tier 3D printers, with prices slashed by up to 50%! Whether you’re an experienced 3D printing enthusiast or just getting started, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup or dive into the world of 3D printing. The sale runs from November 18th to December 4th, giving you ample time to snag these incredible offers.

Top 3D Printers on Sale

Was: $469/€499 | Deal Price: $199/€199 | You save: $270/€300

FLSUN SR is FLSUN’s earlier-generation 3d printer entering the high-speed era. Since its release, it has been a popular choice among both beginners and professionals. With a maximum printing speed of 200mm/s, it significantly reduces print times without compromising quality. The machine boasts a large printing volume of 260×260×330mm, making it ideal for larger projects and intricate designs. Equipped with an auto-leveling feature, it ensures a seamless setup process, making it perfect for beginners and home users. This Black Friday, it’s available at a significantly reduced price, making it an unbeatable option for those looking for value without sacrificing quality.

Was: $599/€659 | Deal Price: $399/€459 | You save: $200/€200

Released earlier this year, the T1-U represents a major leap forward in 3D printing technology. Building on the success of the T1, it introduces enhanced software performance for faster, more stable, and outstanding 3D printing experience. With an incredible maximum printing speed of 1000mm/s and acceleration up to 30000mm/s², it’s designed for speed enthusiasts. Features like the upgraded auto-leveling system ensure flawless first layers, while the improved filament detection algorithm minimizes print failures. The updated FLSUN Slicer 2.0 delivers an intuitive user interface and optimized slicing paths. For DIY projects, the T1-U is an excellent choice during this promotional period.

Was: $599/€699 | Deal Price: $479/€499 | You save: $120/€200

The T1 Pro is also an upgraded version of the T1, inheriting key features from the T1 such as a maximum speed of 1,000 mm/s, acceleration up to 30,000 mm/s², an all-metal frame, a fully enclosed build volume of 260 x 330 mm, and a 300℃ “high-temperature” nozzle. Unlike the T1 U, the T1 Pro has received comprehensive upgrades in both hardware and software. On the hardware side, the T1 Pro is equipped with large-blade silent fans and a complete silent cooling solution, successfully reducing the noise during high-speed printing to between 52 and 62 decibels.

The T1 Pro also features an upgraded control system and a new intelligent leveling algorithm, reducing interference from motor operation on the leveling sensor and significantly improving first-layer leveling performance. On the software side, the firmware operating system has been fully upgraded to reduce false alarms caused by high-frequency oscillation of the material during ultra-high-speed printing. The T1 Pro also shares optimizations with the T1 U, such as improved WIFI transmission performance, time-lapse photography storage, and the introduction of the new 2.0 slicing software.

The T1 Pro is the ideal choice for farm operators who are seeking large-scale, high-efficiency production.

Fantastic Printer Bundles

To make your 3D printing experience even better, FLSUN is offering special bundle deals that include essential accessories and materials at a fraction of their regular prices:

T1-U+Brass Nozzle*5+1kg PLA-HS + Silent Module

Was: $705.97/€766.97 | Deal Price: $439/€489 | You save: $266.97/€277.97

T1 Pro + PEI + Brass Nozzle*5 +1kg PLA-HS

Was: $670.97/€769.97 | Deal Price: $495.99/€545.99 | You save: $174.98/€223.98

SR + Effector + PEI + 1KG PLA+PEI plate

Was: $575.97/€613.97 | Deal Price: $259/€309 | You save: $316.97/€304.97

S1 Pro Combo (Nov 25- Dec 4)



S1 Pro + Hardened Steel Nozzle*5 + 1kg PLA-HS + 2GT-9 Belt*3

Was: $1562.97/€1665.97 | Deal Price: $1,109/€1159 | You save: $453.97/€506.97

Unlock Free Gift (Nov 25- Dec 4)

For every 50 3D printers sold, FLSUN will unlock a free gift – T1-U 3d printer (valued at $599.99)! These machines will be randomly awarded to customers who have already purchased FLSUN 3D printers. The more 3D printers sold, the more gifts will be unlocked, so join in and increase your chances of winning!



