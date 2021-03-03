Floating holographic keypad concepts from Japan

Touch and interaction with keyboards has become more important during these times of pandemics and the tech start-up Parity Innovations based in Japan has created a variety of concepts for zero contacts floating holographic keypads. Samples of the concepts have been released by Murakami to hospitals and manufacturers for evaluation, with the hope of refining their designs even further based on user feedback, with the aim of eventually moving the concepts into mass production sometime next year.

“Produced in collaboration with the Murakami Corporation, a manufacturer of optical systems, their “Floating Pictogram Technology” produces bright, high-resolution images and reportedly accurate finger-sensing technology out of a relatively compact device. The developers envision it being integrated with ATM machines, elevators, kiosks and even public toilets with bidet features.”

Source : Core 77 : Adafruit

