Flight Simulator Top Gun expansion rolls out for free

If you would like to see whether you have the skills to fly the F/A-18E Super Hornet from the latest Top Gun: Maverick film starring Tom Cruise. You will be pleased to know that Microsoft has announced the release of a new Top Gun: Maverick expansion for its Flight Simulator software. The expansion has been created in partnership with Paramount Pictures and will push your piloting abilities to the limits and beyond, says Microsoft. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Top Gun Flight Simulator Expansion now available to download for free if you own the base Flight Simulator software.

Flight Simulator Top Gun Expansion

“Develop the skills required and navigate complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations, including a carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation. The Top Gun: Maverick expansion also contains a Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, Super Hornet training missions that will introduce you to radical flight maneuvers, five high-speed, low-level challenges through mountains and canyons, a never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft, and a mission to roar into the stratosphere.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and for Xbox One and the devices you already have via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals