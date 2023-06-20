Free Flight Simulator City Update II France released

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team has unveiled a compelling addition to its digital offering. Introducing the complimentary City Update II: France, this enhancement brings into focus the breathtaking panoramas of five French cities, as well as an iconic French airport.

The upgrade is instantly accessible to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users, requiring only the Simulator’s update to version 1.32.7.0 and the subsequent download of the City Update II package. Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and for Xbox One. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this second City update released by Microsoft.

With this update, users are invited to virtually explore the diverse architectural splendors of Amiens, Angers, Nantes, Nîmes, and Reims. Amiens, set in northern France, boasts the Amiens Cathedral, the largest of its kind in the country. Traveling westward, you’ll discover Angers, celebrated for its commanding cathedral and stunning castle. Overlooking the Loire River is Nantes, a city teeming with architectural wonders, including the Castle of the Dukes of Brittany.

In the south, you will find Nîmes, revered for its impressive assemblage of Roman structures such as the well-preserved Arena of Nîmes. Lastly, venture to Reims, located northeast of Paris, for an indulgence in French Gothic architecture at its finest. The simulator experience also includes the Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LFPB), famously recognized as Charles Lindbergh’s landing spot after his remarkable solo transatlantic flight in 1927, and it’s currently serving as the venue for the 2023 Paris Air Show.

Flight Simulator City Update II: France

If you’re eager to pilot the Latécoère Model 631, rest assured that the aircraft is now available for a reasonable price of $14.99. Accompanying the purchase, you will be pleased to know that the aircraft package includes 16 liveries to truly immerse yourself in the rich French aviation heritage.

“Available today! Explore newly enhanced French cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update II: France. Tour above some of the most beautiful metropolitan areas in the world in this free update featuring five stunning cities: Amiens, Angers, Nantes, Nîmes, and Reims. In celebration of the Paris Air Show, the team has also included the Paris–Le Bourget Airport in both standard and festival configurations. “

In the spirit of celebrating French aviation, the Simulator team has also introduced Local Legend 09: the Latécoère Model 631. This iconic aircraft, created by the Latécoère Corporation of France, is a testament to the nation’s aviation prowess. Marking its inaugural flight on November 4, 1942, the six-engine, high-winged, all-metal flying boat stood as the world’s largest for a time.

It was eventually superseded only by the American Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose” in 1947, and subsequently, the British Saunders-Roe Princess in 1952. The Model 631, the last of its kind to grace the trans-oceanic skies, continued in service until the mid-1950s.

Source : Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals