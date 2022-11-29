Hokolite X-230 Beanie flashlight hat



If you are searching for a convenient flashlight for your early morning runs, working in low light conditions or when walking your pets. You may be interested in the Hokolite X-230 Beanie. Launched via Kickstarter the beanie flashlight hat is equipped with a 230° wide beam light providing 1,200 lumens.

Equipped with a rechargeable battery and and elasticated design with one size fitting all the unique flashlight allows you to work or play hands-free. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The truth is, A light source is important whenever the darkness befalls. We need light to help us in various situations to avoid looking in the dark. especially in dark winter nights , we need warm but also a perfect light watch over around wide angles around you,With perfection in mind, we set out to create our own. Bringing you a warm yet Brightest 230° Wide beam Beanie with premium quality is our mission, shining out of darkness is our commitment to us. Now, Meet our X-230 Beanie!”

Beanie flashlight hat

With the assumption that the Hokolite X-230 Beanie crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Hokolite X-230 Beanie flashlight project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“This light sets a new standard of beanie light by offering super wide light. When you are ready for running, walking, camping, hiking, or any other adventure, it is the perfect choice to wear and light your path. a lightweight, flexible, and durable COB LED technical equipped with 40 powerful chips that offer 230° wide angle illumination. The X-230 Beanie also features a no-bounce design and adjustable fit so you can comfortably wear it all day long.”

“X-230 Beanie is the most powerful beanie light you can find on the market. Delivers up to 1,200 Lumens of light in its minimal form, X-230 Beanie is comparable to a tactical flashlight, it allows you to confidently make your way through the dark.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the beanie flashlight hat, jump over to the official Hokolite X-230 Beanie crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





