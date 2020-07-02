Polar Unite fitness tracker watch €150

The new Polar Unite fitness tracker is waterproof and equipped with advanced wrist-based heart rate and connected GPS. The ultra light fitness tracker helps you sleep better, train smarter and find the balance in your life, says Polar. “It’s your assistant on your way to better fitness”.

When you track your workouts with Polar Unite and work out with varying intensity, you’ll know the benefits of each and every one of your sessions, and make sure you get the most out of every single workout you do.

“Polar Unite is super light and stylish fitness watch with advanced wrist-based heart rate measurement, nightly sleep and recovery tracking and personalized daily workout guidance. It also helps you relax and relieve stress with breathing exercises, and you can connect it to your phone to use GPS. You can adapt the Polar Unite to suit your style with changeable wristbands and watch face color themes.”

Features of the fitness tracker include :

– The Nightly Recharge recovery measurement gives you daily feedback on how well you recover from stress and training during the night. This helps you make optimal choices during the day.

– Follow your sleep stages and get detailed sleep insights with the Sleep Plus Stages™ sleep tracking. Getting easily understandable data about your sleep helps you make the necessary adjustments to get better sleep.

– Relax your body and calm down your mind with the Serene™ breathing exercise. Making breathing exercises a new habit helps you manage your stress levels and sleep better.

– Enjoy your personal on-demand ready-made workouts that match your recovery and readiness every day. FitSpark determines what workouts suit you best each day and gives you a selection to choose from.

Source : Polar

