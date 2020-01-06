Fisker Ocean electric SUV unveiled, starts at $29,999

Fisker has unveiled their new electric SUV, the Fisker Ocean and prices for the car start at $29,999 in the US after tax credit, the price without the credits is $37,499.

The company will also offer the vehicle with a flexible lease for $379 per month and this will include servicing and maintenance in the price.

“With the Fisker Ocean making its public debut at Consumer Electronics Show 2020 this coming week, we wanted to give our reservation holders a special preview to get up close to our production intent prototype right before it makes its way to Las Vegas,” said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. “The Fisker brand is committed to real, direct and authentic engagement and interaction with our passionate customers at every touchpoint – and we wanted to reinforce this by having them be the first people to see the actual vehicle. We’re delighted that the rest of the world will be able to tune in with a live stream straight from this private event – and we look forward to fully showcasing the Fisker Ocean at CES.”

You can find out more information about the new Fisker Ocean SUV over at Fisker at the link below. They are now taking reservations on the car for a deposit of just $250.

