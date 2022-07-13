First production Rimac Nevera hits the streets (Video)

Rimac has announced that the very first production Rimac Nevera has taken to the streets, it has taken the company 5 years of development to reach this point.

During the five years of development, there have been 18 prototypes, 45 physical crash tests of the new hypercar and 1,6 million hours of research and development.

Finished in a striking pearlescent shade of Callisto Green with Painted Graphite Vertex wheels and Sand Alcantara interior, this first car was showcased at last month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in a series of full throttle sideways runs up the famous Hillclimb. Known as car ‘#000’, and finished with a numbered plaque, it will remain in the possession of Bugatti Rimac as a demonstrator and marketing car.

The first cars destined to be delivered to customers are already being assembled, with each Nevera taking 5 weeks at the final assembly line, while many of its parts and systems are being made months prior at Rimac facilities. They will soon be delivered worldwide through Rimac Automobili’s global network of 25 official dealer partners, which stretches across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The first year of Nevera production is already sold out, as eager customers hope to experience the world’s first all-electric hypercar.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Rimac Nevera, it looks like this is going to be a very interesting car.

Source Rimac

