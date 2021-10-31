Fintic desktop ticker for stock, crypto, forex, sports, news, weather and more

If you would like to monitor your stock investments or crypto currencies you may be interested in a new desktop ticker launched via Kickstarter called Fintic. The programmable desktop ticker can be used to display a wide variety of different data from stock prices to news headlines or even whether updates and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $213 or £158 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Fintic desktop ticker specifications

Material: Black ABS

Black ABS Dimensions: 390 mm x 110 mm x 60 mm (15.3 in x 4.3 in x 2.3 in)

390 mm x 110 mm x 60 mm (15.3 in x 4.3 in x 2.3 in) Power cord length: 2 m

2 m Power requirements: Universal AC Input 85-264 VAC, 5V 11A

Universal AC Input 85-264 VAC, 5V 11A Display resolution: 128×32, 4096 pixels, 3mm pitch, Full RGB Colors

128×32, 4096 pixels, 3mm pitch, Full RGB Colors CPU: Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 (ARMv8) 64-bit (Raspberry Pi 3A+)

Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 (ARMv8) 64-bit (Raspberry Pi 3A+) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac Wireless LAN

2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac Wireless LAN Warranty: 1 year

“Bring a bit of Times Square and Wall Street into your homes with our desk size LED ticker! Display stocks, crypto, forex, weather, news, sports, GIFs, images and more in beautiful, 128×32 sized, RGB pixels. Whether you choose to display one, two, four or all features together, everything will seamlessly transition from one feature to the next, truly making this an ultimate, all-in-one LED ticker! Keep track of real time prices and 24 hour changes of thousands of cryptocurrencies! Base currencies can be changed to any world currency or other cryptocurrencies. E.g. BTC/USD, BTC/ETH, ETH/GBP etc.”

If the Fintic campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Fintic desktop ticker project view the promotional video below.

“To get started, simply connect the ticker to your Wi-Fi, connect any device with an internet browser to the same Wi-Fi network, and you can control everything that gets displayed on the ticker through your internet browser. Once you have chosen your desired settings, the ticker will stay updated on its own via Wi-Fi connection.”

“Our stocks feature would make such a cool addition to your office, trading desk, man cave or whatever else you can think of! The ticker can display real time prices and daily point changes of all U.S. equities and ETFs. The ticker also comes with thousands of readily made company logos to really enhance that Wall Street feel!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desktop ticker, jump over to the official Fintic crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

