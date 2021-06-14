KABUTO biometrically secured luggage

KABUTO is a new suitcase equipped with a biometric fingerprint lock to help keep your personal belongings secure one you travel. Launched via Kickstarter the campaign has already raised over $150,000 thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 18 days remaining. Created by a team of developers, designers and engineers based in New York the KABUTO has been designed to provide a luxury four wheeled suitcase and comes with an expandable to in one briefcase and backpack.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $299 or £212 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the KABUTO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the KABUTO fingerprint locked luggage project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the fingerprint locked luggage, jump over to the official KABUTO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

