Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5 unveiled

Hiroshi Takai Director at Square Enix and Naoki Yoshida Producer at Square Enix have taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the new PlayStation 5 game Final Fantasy XVI, releasing a trailer to whet your appetite ahead of the games launch. The next big reveal is scheduled for 2021, “so in the meantime, I expect everyone to have fun speculating, as we have a lot in store—not only for Final Fantasy XVI, but for Final Fantasy XIV, too. Needless to say, I’ll be working hard on both!” says Naoki Yoshida.

“When Final Fantasy I was released, I was just another player─a young student with big dreams. By the time Final Fantasy V was in the works, I had earned myself a seat at the developers’ table… albeit at the very end. From there, I moved “online” leaving my mark on both Final Fantasy XI and XIV. And now…XVI.

“From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PlayStation 5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied Final Fantasy franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!”

Source : Square Enix

