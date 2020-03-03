Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay demo

Brett Elston Manager of Content Communications at SIE has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake game. “Hands-On: Summons, Shinra shootouts, and scintillating combat highlight an engaging afternoon with one of 2020’s most anticipated games”

The Final Fantasy VII Remake offers an action role-playing game developed and published by Square Enix, with a launch date set for April 10th, 2020 offering a single player PlayStation 4 game, combining real-time action similar to Dissidia Final Fantasy with other strategic elements.

“If you missed the PS1 original or any of its subsequent re-releases, think of the bombing run as a cold open for the entire game. You’re thrust into a death-defying mission to take out a Mako reactor, a device the omnipresent Shinra Electric Power Company is using to fuel all sorts of modern marvels. The catch is this process may be siphoning energy right out of the planet itself, a fact Shinra chooses to ignore. Naturally this doesn’t sit well with some folks, namely the initial heroes of Final Fantasy VII.”

“The demo – and main game – begins with Barret, Cloud, and the AVALANCHE group rolling up to the facility, breaking inside, and planting a bomb on Mako Reactor 1. A tense boss battle unfolds, the reactor blows, and the demo concludes. It was effective 23 years ago, and it’s a wild ride today.”

For more details on the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake jump over to the PlayStation Blog by following the link below.

Source : PB : Eurogamer

