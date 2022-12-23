Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion tech review by Digital Foundry

Gamers interested in learning more about what they can expect from the performance of the Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion release. A remastered version of Crisis Core, featuring enhanced graphics, combat systems and soundtrack. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have released a tech review video providing more details on what you can expect from the story of soldier operative Zack Fair, as he discovers the secrets of Shinra’s dark experiments.

“Originally released for PSP – and PSP only – Crisis Core has been upgraded signficantly for its remaster and in this video content, Oliver Mackenzie assesses the remaster compared to the original game, checks out all the current-gen versions and even sees how locations from the new release compare to Final Fantasy 7 Remake.”

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

“The story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.”

“- All graphics fully remastered in HD, bringing the game to the latest console generation- Renewed 3D models, including characters and backgrounds, enriching the visual experience

– Improved battle system providing a vastly smoother gameplay experience

– Fully voiced dialogue in both English and Japanese

– A newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto”

Source : Digital Foundry





