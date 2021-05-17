Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion launches November 2021

The highly anticipated Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion is now available to preorder and will be officially launching on November the 23rd 2021, Square Enix has confirmed this week. “Yet shadowed by their triumph in the First, the Warrior of Light and Scions of the Seventh Dawn are home at last. An even greater calamity than refulgent oblivion has been building in their absence, however─a second advent of the Final Days. Should all despair, the myriad conflicts that now ravage the land cannot but foretoken an end to life in the Source.”

“Take heart in the faith of those who walk beside you, and journey ever higher─to the very stars above.”

Features of the new Final Fantasy 4 Endwalker expansion include:

– Level cap increase from 80 to 90

– New cities: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han New

– Travel to expansive new areas, including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum New

– New tribes to encounter: Loporrits and the Arkasodara New

– New threats to overcome, including Anima and the Magus Sisters New

– New dungeons

– A new high-difficulty raid: Pandæmonium

– A new alliance raid series: Myths of the Realm New

– New small-scale PvP mode

– An additional Trust ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

– A new residential district: Ishgard

– Updates to the Gold Saucer

– Relaxing fun in Island Sanctuary

– New gear and crafting recipes

– Expanded horizons via the Data Center Travel System

Source : Final Fantasy 14

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals