Convert your film camera to digital with I’m Back 35

Photographer and designer Samuel Mello Medeiros has returned to Kickstarter this week to launch his seventh Kickstarter campaign, for the I’m Back 35. Designed to easily convert any film camera to digital the design of the 35 builds on previous products and now features manual priority functionality. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the I’m Back 35 film camera digital conversion kit which is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges from £247 or $300 offering a $50 saving of the recommended retail price of $350.

“The first low-cost digital back for your 35mm camera. For those who always wanted to have a “hybrid” camera working with photographic films or in digital mode. Use your old analog camera, which probably is lost somewhere inside a box or ended-up in your small “personal museum” taking a lot of dust! We’re now in the digital era and are ready to give a second life to it with the only low-cost digital back available on the market!

Four years have passed since the first prototype of I’m Back 35 was realized through a simple 3D printer. Many believed in this project and supported us since the beginning. And thanks to all our backers I’m Back 35 became true. It’s also thanks to the massive feedback from our supporter and together with hard work that I’m Back 35 is evolving and improved significantly since the first version.

We now are proud to present to you the new “I’m Back 35” edition, which brings with it great changes and not only a completely new design, inspired by the old “motor drivers” but a revised and modern shape. The main innovation nevertheless, is the software, that gives now the possibility to take photos with the MANUAL mode, leaving the user full control of the shutter speed and the diaphragm aperture of the camera. I’m Back®35 will then record the images as it was set through the analog camera! “

Source : Kickstarter

