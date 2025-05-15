Figma Sites Review : How Does Figma’s Website Builder Compare to Webflow?



What if your favorite design tool could also build websites? That’s the bold promise Figma makes with its new website creation feature, a move that has sparked both excitement and skepticism among its user base. By integrating website design and publishing directly into its platform, Figma aims to streamline workflows and eliminate the need for third-party tools. But is this innovation a fantastic option or just another rushed attempt to ride the no-code wave? With its reliance on heavy structures and limited customization, some argue Figma’s latest offering sacrifices professional-grade functionality for convenience. In this Figma Sites review explore whether Figma’s foray into web creation lives up to its potential—or falls short of its competitors like Webflow and Framer.

This review by Kevin Powell, dives into the strengths and shortcomings of Figma Sites website creation feature, addressing critical aspects like accessibility challenges, design flexibility, and competitive positioning. You’ll discover how Figma’s tool stacks up against industry leaders, why its reliance on JavaScript might raise eyebrows, and whether its convenience outweighs its limitations. Whether you’re a designer intrigued by the idea of an all-in-one platform or a developer seeking robust tools, this exploration will help you decide if Figma’s new feature deserves a place in your workflow—or if it’s better left on the sidelines. Sometimes, innovation isn’t about what’s added, but what’s missing.

Figma’s Website Builder Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Figma has introduced a website creation feature, allowing users to design and publish websites directly within the platform, targeting the no-code website builder market.

Figma Sites was released in open beta at Config 2025. It is currently available on all paid plans, with a limited Starter plan experience coming soon

The tool offers responsive design and page linking but lacks advanced customization options like semantic HTML elements, CSS grid, and flexbox.

Critics highlight technical and accessibility challenges, including reliance on ` ` elements, redundant ARIA labels, and JavaScript dependency, which impact SEO, performance, and usability.

Figma Sites faces strong competition from platforms like Webflow, Framer, and PenPot, which offer more robust features, semantic structure, and greater design flexibility.

User reception has been mixed, with concerns about the tool’s rushed development and limited functionality, potentially hindering its adoption in the competitive market.

Website Creation in Figma: A Convenient but Limited Start

Figma’s website creation tool is available exclusively to paid users, offering a streamlined process for designing and publishing websites. The feature supports responsive design and page linking, making it particularly appealing to designers already familiar with Figma’s interface. By eliminating the need for third-party tools, Figma seeks to save users time and effort, creating a more cohesive workflow.

Despite these advantages, the tool’s limitations are evident. While it simplifies the creation process, it lacks advanced customization options and control over HTML elements. For instance, users cannot define semantic elements such as headings, sections, or navigation, which are essential for building structured and accessible websites. This limitation significantly reduces its appeal to professional developers who require more robust tools for their projects. Additionally, the absence of CSS grid and flexbox integration restricts design flexibility, leaving users with fewer options to create complex layouts.

Technical and Accessibility Challenges

One of the most significant criticisms of Figma’s website creation feature is its reliance on elements for structuring websites. This approach compromises semantic integrity, which is crucial for search engine optimization (SEO) and accessibility. Websites built using this tool may struggle to meet web standards, potentially alienating users who rely on assistive technologies.