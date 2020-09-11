Thrustmaster and DTS have announced a partnership to offer “true-to-life, ultra-immersive sound using DTS Headphone:X spatialization technology” and the new Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS gaming headset is the result. Compatible with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac the Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS gaming headset is priced at £89.99, €99.99 or $99.99 depending on your location.

Specifications of the Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS gaming headset :

– True 50mm/2” analytic drivers provide crystal-clear audio without any saturation

– Provides audio feedback designed exactly as game developers intended, thanks to the stable frequency response curve that has been optimized for gaming sessions, with perfect balance between bass, mids and treble

– 116±3dBSPL output for elite distortion control (≤1%) and precision

– The best of our audio expertise, taking gaming performance to the next level

– Outstanding comfort inspired by real life paddock headsets: 25mm/1-inch thick over-ear memory foam ear cushions with gel layer for utmost comfort during hours of play

– Effective passive isolation

– Up to 3 meters / 9ft10in of cable to adapt to any type of gaming configuration

– On-ear volume knob, allowing the player to adjust the audio level of the game

– Mic volume and mute controls on in-line controller for easy access

– Unidirectional microphone, designed to target only your voice for the most effective communication with your teammates

– Detachable and adjustable microphone in order to adapt to every player’s head size and shape

“The DTS Headphone:X technology amplifies the game’s audio system using the Microsoft spatial sound within Windows in order to recreate the sound environment around the user. This technology is available for computer games through the Microsoft Store and was launched for Xbox systems on July 9, 2020.

“The revelation came when I used the Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Headphones with the correct model selected in the app. I’m usually skeptical of sound enhancement tech like this, but when paired with these headphones whatever corrective magic being applied by DTS makes such a difference to the audio quality, I’m pretty impressed.”

The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition is an elegant and powerful officially licensed gaming headset. It is designed especially for fans of the Ferrari team, as well as for sim racers. Its color is inspired by the famous paddocks of the Scuderia Ferrari and its famous “Rosso Corsa”. The metal headband frame adds to the headset’s realistic look and ensures excellent durability.”

Source : Thrustmaster

