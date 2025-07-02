Ferrari Amalfi: The Roma’s Elegant Successor Arrives

The Ferrari Amalfi, the latest addition to Ferrari’s iconic lineup, is set to redefine the concept of the Grand Tourer. This 2+ coupé features a front-mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 engine, seamlessly blending high performance with everyday versatility. Designed for those who crave the thrill of sporty driving without compromising on comfort and style, the Amalfi offers a unique balance of elegance and adrenaline. Its sculpted design, advanced aerodynamics, and innovative technology make it a standout in the world of luxury sports cars. The Amalfi’s sleek lines and aggressive stance showcase Ferrari’s signature design language, while its spacious and well-appointed interior provides a luxurious environment for both driver and passengers.

Performance That Thrills

At the heart of the Ferrari Amalfi lies a 640 cv twin-turbo V8 engine, derived from Ferrari’s award-winning F154 family. This powertrain delivers exceptional performance, accelerating from 0–100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reaching 200 km/h in 9.0 seconds. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission ensures smooth and rapid gear changes, while advanced features like brake-by-wire and ABS Evo enhance driving dynamics. The Amalfi’s advanced suspension system, featuring magnetorheological dampers, adapts to various driving conditions, providing a perfect balance between comfort and handling. Whether on the track or the open road, the Amalfi promises an exhilarating driving experience, thanks to its responsive steering, powerful brakes, and advanced traction control systems.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Comfort

The Ferrari Amalfi is equipped with a host of innovative technologies designed to enhance both performance and comfort. The car features a state-of-the-art infotainment system with a large, high-resolution touchscreen display, offering seamless integration with smartphones through Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®. The Amalfi also features a premium audio system, ensuring an immersive listening experience for both driver and passengers. The dual-cockpit layout and ergonomic controls create a driver-focused environment, while the use of high-quality materials, such as leather and carbon fiber, adds to the car’s luxurious feel. The Amalfi’s advanced climate control system and adjustable seats ensure optimal comfort, even during long journeys.

Aerodynamic Excellence

One of the key features of the Ferrari Amalfi is its advanced aerodynamics. The car’s sleek, sculpted body is designed to minimize drag and optimize downforce, ensuring excellent stability and handling at high speeds. The active rear spoiler, with three distinct configurations, adapts to various driving conditions, providing the perfect balance between performance and efficiency. The Amalfi’s underbody is also carefully designed, featuring a series of vortex generators and diffusers that help to manage airflow and improve overall aerodynamic performance. These advanced aerodynamic features not only contribute to the car’s impressive performance but also to its striking visual appeal.

Pricing and Availability

The Ferrari Amalfi is now available for order through Ferrari’s official dealership network. While pricing details may vary depending on customization options, the Amalfi is positioned as a premium offering in Ferrari’s lineup. Customers can also take advantage of Ferrari’s exclusive seven-year Genuine Maintenance programme, ensuring peak performance and safety for years to come. This comprehensive service plan covers all regular maintenance, ensuring that the Amalfi remains in optimal condition throughout its lifespan.

Explore More

For enthusiasts interested in Ferrari’s broader offerings, the Amalfi’s design and technology draw inspiration from models like the Ferrari Roma and 296 GTB. These models showcase Ferrari’s commitment to innovation, performance, and style, and serve as a testament to the brand’s rich heritage and innovative engineering. Additionally, Ferrari’s focus on advanced aerodynamics and driver-assistance systems highlights its dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Ferrari remains at the forefront, consistently delivering exceptional vehicles that captivate the hearts and minds of car enthusiasts worldwide. Whether you’re a fan of luxury sports cars or innovative automotive technology, the Ferrari Amalfi is a model worth exploring, offering a unique blend of performance, comfort, and style that sets it apart from the competition.

