Musicians may be interested in a new modular wooden guitar design called the Phoenix created by Fern Guitars based in the United States. The all wood modular guitar offers multiple pickup and control configuration modules which can be easily swapped out in just a few seconds. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $425 or £307 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Fern Phoenix campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021.

“The Phoenix wooden guitar is the only modular design that offers multiple pickup and control configurations while still keeping the feel of a traditional guitar. Modules can be swapped in seconds, without the need to disassemble or change strings. Portability is a key factor in our design—each module boasts the functionality of a full guitar, yet can easily fit into a backpack. Our 5 initial modules are enough to keep any guitarist busy for months, and will come in a variety of control schemes that you know and love.” To learn more about the Fern Phoenix modular wooden guitar project checkout the promotional video below.

“Why did we decide to create a modular guitar? It all comes down to feasibility. Fern Guitars’ founder, Aaron Maisler, is an avid guitarist and globetrotter. He created this concept to solve a dilemma. Owning 10 guitars is nice, but impractical when frequently traveling and moving around. He wanted a way to access all his sounds in a portable format without compromising on the quality of the instrument. Seeing that nothing on the market met his needs, he set out to design the perfect modular wooden guitar.”

“Flash forward to 2021, and the Phoenix has grown into something more than just a modular guitar—it’s a canvas with endless possibilities. After over a year of developing and testing modules, our penultimate prototype has received outstanding reviews both in the media and from every single person who’s had the opportunity to play it. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the modular wooden guitar, jump over to the official Fern Phoenix modular wooden guitar campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

