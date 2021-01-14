New Fender Mustang Micro personal guitar amplifier launches in April for $100

Fender has this week introduced a number of new additions to its range for 2021, one of which being a personal amplifier in the form of the Fender Mustang Micro. The pocket-sized guitar amplifier will be launching during April 2021 and will be priced at $100. Designed to plug directly into your guitar, the personal Fender amplifier enables you to connect a pair of headphones and choose your amp and effects.

“It’s ideal for any player from beginner to pro, making it quick and easy to get great tones when jamming silently at home or on the go. You can even play along to your favorite tracks or instructional videos using the built-in Bluetooth audio connection. Main features include: an all-in-one personal headphone amplifier with onboard DSP, 12 amp and 13 effects models from the Mustang GTX series for a wide range of clean and dirty tones, Bluetooth audio streaming with audio/video sync for playing along in real time and a USB interface for recording output and firmware updates.”

The Fender Mustang Micro guitar amplifier will be available during April 2021 and priced at $99.99 USD, £89.99, €99.99, $219 AUD and ¥11,000 JPY. To check out all the new additions to the Fender range arriving during 2021 jump over to the official Fender newsroom press release by following the link below.

Source : Fender

