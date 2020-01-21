Fedora CoreOS stable preview now available

Fedora CoreOS is an automatically-updating, minimal operating system for running containerised workloads securely and at scale. It is currently available on multiple platforms, with more coming soon end is now available as a stable preview release. “Fedora CoreOS (FCOS) has no install-time configuration. Every FCOS system begins with a generic disk image. For each deployment mechanism (cloud VM, local VM, bare metal), the configuration must be supplied at first boot. FCOS reads the configuration file with Ignition. For cloud deployments, Ignition gathers the configuration via the cloud’s user-data mechanism. In the case of bare metal, Ignition injects the configuration at install time.”

A few highlighted features of the latest Fedra CoreOS:

– Automatic updates to the current stable releases

– CoreOS is built on Linux 5.4, systemd 243, Ignition 2.1

– Supports OCI and Docker Container through Podman 1.7 and Moby 18.09

CoreOS available platforms:

– AWS, Azure Cloud Servers

– Bare Metal & Virtualized Servers

– Alibaba Cloud, GCP & OpenStack Cloud Operators.

For more information on getting started with Fedora CoreOS and downloading the latest release jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source :FC : TR

